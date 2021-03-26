Authorities urged to initiate re-tendering process

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: Claiming that the authorities are not initiating re-tendering process against supply and procurement of materials under MGNREGA 2020-21 (Raga Package-I and Puchigeko Package-II) under the DRDA in Kamle district, the All Kamle District Students’ Union has appealed to the rural development secretary to direct the authorities to comply with the provisions of the CPWD works manual.

In a representation to the rural development secretary on Wednesday, the union stated, “The date for opening of tender was fixed on 17-11-2020 for Package-II and on 18-11-2020 for Package-I.

However, it was postponed due to model code of conduct coming into force in view of PR election, 2020. The next date of opening of tender was fixed on 17-02-2021 for both Package-1 and II, vide Circular No DRDA/MGNREGA/NIT/2020-21, dated 12-02-2021, issued by the project director, DRDA, Kamle district, but the constituted board members cancelled it due to disqualification of all the bidders/firms dated on 17-02-2021. Now it has been one month and the authority concerned is not inviting re-tender process for abovementioned works which has an estimated cost of Rs 2,16,32,514 for Package-I and Rs 97,74,351.03 for Package-II.”

It further appealed to the secretary to issue strict directions to the authority concerned not to award the work without floating of tender.