Society demands W/Siang DC’s suspension

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: The Capital Complex Sora Welfare Society (CCSWS) has demanded that West Siang DC Moki Loyi be immediately placed under suspension for allegedly assaulting senior teacher Pagrik Sora.

Addressing media persons at the press club here on Thursday, CCSWS president Goge Sora said, “We are compelled to address this press conference because the DC had provided false statement through social media that Pagrik Sora had caused obstruction to an on-duty officer, misbehaved and carried a machete (dao) along with him during the incident.”

He informed that the incident took place on 21 March at the New Market area in Aalo, where the DC physically assaulted Pagrik Sora, who is serving as a senior teacher at the fovernment higher secondary school in Pessing, without any provocation and fault, causing several injuries.

Presently, Pagrik is undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Terming the act “criminal,” Goge said that the DC misused his official power by assaulting Pagrik “over a petty issue of vehicle parking on the roadside.”

Besides demanding suspension or transfer of the DC, so as to ensure impartial investigation of the case, the CCSWS has demanded that departmental proceeding be initiated against the DC “for gross misconduct, as per CSS Rules, and punished adequately,” Goge said.

The CCSWS has already submitted a representation to the chief secretary in this regard.

Goge informed that, “through the help of the sessions court,” an FIR has been registered against the DC at the Aalo police station “after an unexplained delay of four days from the date it was first submitted, as the FIR was against a high-level officer.”