Fin’l literacy prog held

NAHARLAGUN, 25 Mar: The Guwahati (Assam) office of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organized a field level financial literacy programme on the theme ‘Credit discipline and credit from formal financial institutions’ for SHG members at Papu village here on Thursday.

The event was conducted by Guwahati RBI AGM Nabin Khakhlary, with support from Naharlagun-based NGO Rural Development Society.

Awareness was raised on various facilities provided by the bank for the common people, besides banking facilities for SHGs, cautionary messages against fraudulent transactions, credit schemes under government-sponsored schemes, grievance redressal mechanisms relating to the bank, etc.

Papum Pare District Agriculture Officer Miez Piel, who also attended the programme, asked the people to “avail the benefits of financial knowledge from the event.” He also briefed everyone on the Chief Minister’s Agri Farm Mechanization Programme, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and various other schemes of the state and the central government. He also urged the participants to “use the loans for the very purpose taken for and to pay back in time.”

SBI official Tope Karga informed about PMEGP loan, the DDUSY, the PMSBY, the PMJJBY and the Atal Pension Yojana, and also distributed forms. (DIPR)