Prog on animal health organized

DIRANG, 25 Mar: One hundred tribal livestock farmers in different villages of Dirang circle in West Kameng district benefitted from a three-day programme on ‘animal reproductive health-cum-treatment of highland animals’, organized by Dirang-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) from 23-25 March in Lagam, Chander, Panchavati, Pangma, Thembang and other villages.

During the course of the training, NRCY principal scientist Dr D Medhi spoke on scientific feeding, breeding and reproductive and health management of highland animals, as well as “the hygienic aspects of clean milk production with their value addition.”

NRCY scientist Dr Joken Bam dwelt on reproductive issues of highland animals, along with their treatment and control measures. She also briefed the farmers on the importance of vaccines for highland animals to prevent different bacterial, viral and parasitic diseases.

The yaks and yak cattle hybrids gathered at Lagam village were vaccinated against foot and mouth disease, haemorrhagic septicaemia and black quarter diseases.

Similar programmes were carried out in the remaining villages.

The beneficiaries were provided with common salt, chelated mineral mixtures, calcium preparations and basic veterinary medicines. Eight yak farmers of Lagam and Pangma villages were provided with good quality tents and concentrate yak feed. Also, one manual cream separator was given to Lagam village for community use.