Society seeks action over fund misappropriation

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Young Generation Socio-Cultural & Educational Society has reiterated its demand for an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of the NH 415 compensation amount in crores, and called for an expert committee to check the quality of works, “including geometric, pavement and structure design etc of all the ongoing highway projects in the state, including construction of NH 415 (Package-A).”

The society said that NH 415 has not been constructed as the DPR.

In a four-point memorandum to the chief analyst of the administrative reforms & public grievances department, the society further said: “Strict action should be initiated against the individuals indulging in illegal encroachment of the government quarters and government land. Illegal structure constructed near roadside should be dismantled, especially those blocking the drams and footpaths.”

It added that the prime minister has responded to its grievance letter regarding the Trans-Arunachal Highway and the Itanagar smart city projects (sent on 12 January) “and as per direction, the chief analyst-cum-deputy secretary (AR)/nodal officer/public grievances officer has asked the concerned departments for action taken report.”