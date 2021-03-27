Libang inaugurates PHC, girls’ hostel

RAI BALO, 26 Mar: Health Minister Alo Libang on Friday inaugurated a PHC and a girls’ hostel in Rai Balo in Kra Daadi district.

Later, addressing a public function, Libang said the state government is committed to ensure all-round development of the state and welfare of the people, “right from Tawang to Longding.”

“Whatever infrastructures are being created need to be used properly, so that the fruits of development reach all equally,” he said.

“Development and welfare are possible if all sections of the society coordinate and extend help for the development of the area and the welfare of the people without discriminating on the basis of religion, caste and creed,” said Libang.

The PHC has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore by the RWD, while the 100-bedded girls’ hostel of the SJETA department has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

The health minister appealed to the public to make the best use of government infrastructures.

Palin-Chambang MLA Balo Raja in his address said elected leaders should concentrate on the development and welfare of the people of their respective areas.

“My priority is communication and soon my assembly constituency will be properly connected with a good road as most of the roads in the constituency are in fast track,” he said.

Raja urged the state government to send specialist doctors and other officers and officials “as per requirement, for better development of the health sector and the health scenario in Kra Daadi district.”

Kra Daadi DC Higio Tala urged the government officials to remain at their places of posting. He warned of strict action if officials are found absent from their places of posting.

He informed that the district administration will soon start demarcation of land to avoid encroachment on government land.

SJETA Director Yumlam Kaha and Health Director Dr M Lego also addressed the gathering.