Concern over sudden stoppage of MMJ road construction

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

RUKSIN, 26 Mar: The inhabitants of Ruksin block in East Siang district have expressed concern over the sudden stoppage of the Mirem-Mikong-Jonai (MMJ) road construction by the executing agency.

The dilapidated condition of the 15-km road from Ruksin town to Mirem Charali has caused concern for the commuters. The large potholes on the roads in Ruksin, Ngorlung, Niglok, Mikong and Mirem areas are causing immense trouble to local traders and office goers.

Expressing concern over the lackadaisical attitude of the PWD officials, the MMJ Road Monitoring Committee (MMJRMC) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the East Siang deputy commissioner, seeking her intervention in the matter.

In its memorandum, the committee stated that the executing agency of the MMJ road initially started the preliminary work on the road by placing workers, machines and materials at the construction site. “The agency had even started the preparation of base course layer by excavation, earthworks, GSB fillings and rolling by tandem rollers, But to our utter surprise, the construction work has abruptly been stopped and all workers, materials and machines have been removed from the construction site.”

A consultation meeting was held here between the MMJRMC and the East Siang PWD, during which the PWD took responsibility for the “illegal works being carried out in MMJ road construction site without having procured the DPR of the project from competent authority.”

The MMJRMC urged the PWD to procure the DPR for the MMJ road project from the competent authorities prior to commencement of work. The PWD EE, however, declined to restart the construction work without proper documents and specifications.