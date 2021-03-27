Meeting on Covid-19 vaccination, RI held

NAHARLAGUN, 26 Mar: The Itanagar capital region district task force on Covid-19 vaccination and routine immunization (RI) met at the mini-secretariat here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, DMO Dr Mandip Perme termed RI “one of the most important in the health sector which comes under maternal health and child care programme.” He stressed the need to create awareness regarding immunization and vaccination, “especially to do away with rumour mongers who spread false rumours against vaccination.”

He directed his team to ensure that all data are collected within the timeline and as per the guideline.

Highlighting the status of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the DMO informed that from 1 April onwards, those who are 45 years of age and above will also be prioritized for Covid-19 vaccination “without any proof of comorbidities or medical certificate.”

He appealed to all to get themselves vaccinated.

DRCHO Dr T Mize informed about the status of immunization in the capital region, and the activities under RI.

UNDP State Project Director Dr Dipak Mili also presented a brief on the status of Covid-19 vaccination. He informed that till date 6,894 persons have been vaccinated in the capital region “and a total of 83,071 in the entire state, comprising frontline worker, healthcare workers and other citizens.”

Dr Mize also stressed the need to create awareness, and urged all present to generate awareness regarding vaccination at their respective levels.

Naharlagun CDPO Ponung Moyong informed that regular immunization is being carried out by the WCD department in collaboration with the health department at the anganwadi centres of the capital region from time to time.

Later, Naharlagun EAC Likha Radh highlighted how it is important to create awareness regarding immunization and vaccination, especially among people who reside in interior areas without access to proper healthcare facilities.

He called for collaborative effort by all stakeholders for the success of such programmes. He also assured of all support from the district administration in such endeavours of the department. (DIPRO)