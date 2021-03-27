Min inspects health infrastructure

BOASIMLA, 26 Mar: Health Minister Alo Libang along with senior officers of the health department, including Health Director Dr M Lego, visited the PHC and other health infrastructures here in Kamle district on Friday.

While interacting with the officials of the health department, Libang said that whatever infrastructure is available should be properly utilized. “The available infrastructure needs to be kept properly with proper maintenance,” he said.

Libang directed the health director to “take care of important PHCs by placing a report about their functioning, needs, etc,” before him for further discussion and consideration.

Kamle DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin briefed the health minister on the lack of infrastructure and equipment and the need for repair and maintenance of the PHC.