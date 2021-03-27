Trg on online registration of clinical establishments held

NAHARLAGUN, 26 Mar: A state level training programme on online registration of clinical establishments, including all the clinics and hospitals, was held at the health services directorate here on Friday under the chairmanship of Joint DHS (NLEP) Dr Rina Das Tabiyo.

Dr Tabiyo called for compulsory registration of all clinical establishments – government or private -under the District Registration Authority.

DDHS (PH) Dr Subu Tasso Kampu directed all the participants from various districts to “work hard and provide regular clinical report of each clinical establishment on the last day of each month, along with photographic and video evidence.”

Arunachal Pradesh State Council for CEA state coordinator Dr Dampak Mindo made a presentation on the process and steps to be taken for online registration of clinical establishments.

DDHS (Ayush) Dr Dusu Laji spoke about the Indian system of medicine: Unani, Ayurveda, Siddha, Sowa-rigpa, yoga and naturopathy.

DDHS (SBTC) Dr J Khopey explained the importance of radiation safety and encouraged the participants to “seek NOC or radiation safety from the AERB from clinical establishments that have X-ray, CT scan and MRI machines in their establishments.”

Biomedical waste management state nodal officer Dr A Borang and DDHS (Nursing) Kijum Karga also spoke on the importance of online clinical registration.