State level training on mental health for health dept begins

NAHARLAGUN, 26 Mar: Medical officers, nursing officers and district mental health programme staffers are participating in a three-day state level training programme on mental health, which began at the health services directorate here on Friday.

The programme is being organized by the state mental health branch of the National Mental Health Programme.

Addressing the inaugural session, State Mission Director

for the National Health Mission, CR Khampa advised the participants to “extend mental health awareness programme and training to all the districts, with mental health screening and consultations to increase the overall capacity of performance of individuals with healthy mind.”

During the course of the three-day training, different aspects of mental health will be taken up, such as assessment of psychiatric patients, psychosis, mood disorders, anxiety disorders, substance use disorders, mental retardation and assessment, use of psychiatric medicines, psychiatric nursing, and myths and facts of mental illness.