Mudang Lasa passes away, speaker, others mourn

ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona has deeply mourned the demise of former legislative assembly secretary Mudang Lasa, who passed away here on the night of 25 March.

In a condolence message, the speaker said, “It is a painful moment for the family and for those who were associated with him. He had served the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly in various capacities and in the later period of his career as secretary of this prestigious institution with utmost dedication and success. His contribution to the legislative assembly shall always be remembered by one and all.”

The speaker prayed to the almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and former chief minister Nabam Tuki have also mourned Lasa’s demise.

Describing Lasa as “a sincere and devoted officer who served the state with utmost diligence and compassion,” Taki expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Tuki recalled Lasa as a “kindhearted and very efficient officer.” He expressed condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (With input from Speaker’s PR Cell)