Arunachal receives Rs 90 Cr performance incentive under JJM

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: Arunachal has qualified for a performance incentive grant for 2020-21 under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and received Rs 90 crore as performance incentive.

Provision has been made under the JJM for release of additional funds to states as rewards for performance, as per the allocation criteria, at the fag end of the financial year.

According to a release from the JJM director on Saturday, during the current fiscal, Arunachal has been allocated Rs 254.85 crore “and the entire amount was drawn by the state on account of excellent physical progress.”

“JJM is under implementation in partnership with states since 15 August, 2019. The mission aims to provide household tap water connection to every rural home by 2024. The outlay of the mission is Rs 3.60 lakh crore. Arunachal Pradesh plans

100 percent coverage of tap water connection in rural areas of the state by 2023, ahead of the national goal of 2024. Arunachal Pradesh has 2.17 lakh rural households, of which, as on date, 95,000 (44 percent) are getting tap water supply. In 2020-21, the state has provided 60,000 household tap water connections against the annual target of 77,000.

“Every household in 1,509 villages of the state is getting tap water supply,” the release stated.