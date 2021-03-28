Libang inaugurates OST centre at Itafort UPHC

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: Health Minister Alo Libang inaugurated a free diagnostic service and opioid substitution therapy (OST) centre at the Itafort UPHC here on Saturday.

Lauding the medical team of the UPHC, led by Dr Kabak Tamar, the minister expressed hope that the centre would be immensely beneficial to poor people who are unable to afford routine tests.

Dr Tamar informed that the OST centre will cater drug addiction therapy by giving oral tablets and by substituting injection drugs which cause HIV and AIDS. He further informed that the centre would help in treatment, counselling and prevention of HIV transmission.

A host of other officers from the health department, including DHS Dr M Lego, and staffers of the UPHC attended the programme. (DIPRO)