Crematory will be made functional soon: Phassang

NIRJULI, 27 Mar: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang has assured that the crematory here will be made functional very soon, and that the burial ground will also be augmented with a properly demarcated boundary wall.

He said this during an inspection of various developmental sites in Wards 19 and 20 on Saturday. Phassang was accompanied by a team of corporators and officials of the IMC, which carried out inspection of new sites for a solid waste management plant in Karsingsa, besides the crematory, the

burial ground in Nirjuli and the government secondary school in PTC, Banderdewa.

Phassang advised that a mechanical garage be established in the 20,000 sq mtr land allotted to the IMC in Karsingsa, which was used as a dumping ground earlier.

“We have been inspecting and visiting various places of IMC jurisdiction to get ground reports of various projects and sites to develop more required infrastructures and other basic amenities for the denizens,” Phassang said.