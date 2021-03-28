Policeman dies on way to Vijaynagar

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: A policeman identified as Sagar Damai, who was among the security personnel in Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s entourage to Vijaynagar in Changlang district, reportedly died under mysterious circumstance on the evening of 25 March.

Damai, a constable, was deployed in law and order duty in Khandu’s entourage to Vijaynagar. Changlang SP Mihin Gambo informed that the 30-year-old constable died in his sleep at night.

“He died in the night during sleeping. He was detailed at 70 Mile for law and order duty,” Gambo said.

The SP added that their vehicle reached 70 Mile at around 7 pm and they walked around 4 kilometres on foot.

“After having dinner, Damai went to sleep and was found dead the next morning,” the SP said.

Postmortem was conducted on the deceased and an unnatural death case was registered at the police station in Miao.

The SP divulged that Damai had not reported that he was suffering from any illness prior to his deployment.