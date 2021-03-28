Indian Army distributes books

KIBITHU, 27 Mar: The Indian Army distributed books and stationery items to the government middle school here in Anjaw district on Saturday.

The books and stationery items were handed over to the headmaster of the school.

The Dao Division of the Spear Corps organized the programme under its Operation Samaritan to motivate the students of the remote village along the India-China border to pursue education.

The Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles under the Spear Corps conducted a quiz competition for the schoolchildren and also screened a movie for the villagers of Kanubari and Niausa in Longding district under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’ campaign.