Karbak exhorts youths to stay rooted to their culture

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak on Sunday called upon the youths to never forget their cultural roots, no matter which religion they choose to follow.

“Following a particular religion is one’s personal choice; however, we should at the same time also understand the importance of preserving our indigenous culture. A person without the knowledge of their culture, origin and tradition is like a tree without roots,” Karbak said.

The legislator was addressing the foundation day celebration of the United Christian Forum’s youth wing at Yaki Tato Keak village in West Siang district.

“The youths are the hope of the state and country’s future, so it is upon them to take their heritage forward,” he said.

The MLA also called upon the youths to shun social evils, including drug addiction, and join the campaign against substance abuse.

He advised youngsters to take up sports as a career and take advantage of the state government’s reservation policy for meritorious sportspersons.