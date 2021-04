Coronavirus situation turning from bad to worse, whole country at risk: Centre

NEW DELHI, 30 Mar: The coronavirus situation is “turning from bad to worse” and is a huge cause of worry, especially for some states, the Centre said on Tuesday while stressing that the whole country is at risk and nobody should be complacent.

It said that eight of the top 10 Covid-19 high-burden districts of the country are from Maharashtra and that Delhi, taken as one district, is also on the list.

At a press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the 10 districts with maximum active Covid-19 cases are Pune (59,475), Mumbai (46,248), Nagpur (45,322), Thane (35,264), Nashik (26,553), Aurangabad (21,282), Bengaluru Urban (16,259), Nanded (15,171), Delhi (8,032), and Ahmednagar (7,952).

Though, technically speaking, Delhi has many districts, it has been taken as one district, he said.

NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul said, “Covid-19 situation is turning from bad to worse. In last few weeks, especially in some states, it is a huge cause for worry. No state, no part of the country or district should be complacent.”

“We are facing an increasingly severe and intense situation, more so surely in some districts. But the whole country is potentially at risk and therefore all efforts to contain and save lives should be taken.

“Hospital and ICU preparations have to be readied. If the cases increase rapidly, the healthcare system would be overwhelmed,” Paul said.

The average national positivity rate during last week was 5.65 percent.

All states and union territories are reporting a surge in cases and there is a need to significantly and exponentially increase the number of Covid-19 tests. The proportion of RT-PCR tests needs to be increased too, Bhushan said.

From 1 April, people above the age of 45 years would be eligible for vaccination. They can register themselves on the Co-WIN platform, the Aarogya Setu app or go for on-site registration, which would start after 3 pm, the health ministry said. (PTI)