Union opposes sub-contracting work for NH

LONGDING, 30 Mar: The Wancho Students’ Union has raised its voice against the sub-contract system in the construction of the Longding-Khonsa (NH 52-B) road and sought the state government’s intervention to disallow the system of sub-contracting the work for the road.

Seeking the chief minister’s intervention, the union in a letter to the CM on Tuesday said

that “the sub-contract system, especially in this road project, should be disallowed under all circumstances and only the assigned company/firm should directly execute the work for its earliest completion to give good road communication to the suffering people.”

Pointing out the “bitter experience and suffering of the people” in the past over the construction of the Longding-Khonsa road, the union expressed apprehension that the newly assigned firm – Agra-based SKS Project Pvt Ltd – “is also going to repeat the same worst history by giving it to some individuals on sub-contract basis.”

“Giving the road on sub-contract will mean indirectly giving up and is not only going to make this long-pending project fail but also going to make the other ongoing projects fail which are presently under the disposal of the sub-contractors/individuals in various departments in Longding district,” the union added.