Progress of TAH in L/Subansiri reviewed

ZIRO, Mar 30: A meeting was held in the office chamber of the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner here on Tuesday to review the progress of various packages of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) falling under the district.

During the meeting, which was chaired by DC Somcha Lowang, incidents of individuals creating obstacles on the right of way (RoW) were discussed. It was decided to immediately serve notices by name to all the individuals to clear the structures falling under the RoW.

Yachuli ADC Toko Babu said that, although the pegging was completed for the Joram bypass section of TAH Package 1 in the first week of February, the work is yet to start. He requested the concessionaire of the stretch to start the work immediately.

“Any issues pertaining to the highway should be immediately flagged to the administration for immediate redress. The executing agency, administration and the concessionaire should work in tandem for smooth execution of the work,” he said.

It was also decided to write to the government for compensation funds for the genuine victims.

Issues pertaining to damage assessment of the Joram-Koloriang TAH and Package 1 were also discussed.

Representatives of the NHIDCL, DRA Infracon Pvt Ltd and ARSS-NTLLP (JV) attended the meeting. (DIPRO)