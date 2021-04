NAHARLAGUN, 30 Mar: A team of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), led by Mayor Tame Phassang inspected various landslide and flood prone areas, schools, and approach roads in Ward 13 here on Tuesday.

“Some of the major issues are landslides, floods and approach road in the IMC jurisdiction. Moreover, the monsoon is approaching, so we have decided to visit every ward and make records of such problems, so that a suitable solution would be shaped to solve the issues with time,” Phassang said.