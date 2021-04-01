CM’s white revolution scheme launched at L/Subansiri

ZIRO, 31 Mar: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang launched the Chief Minister’s White Revolution Scheme in the district by inaugurating a dairy farm here on Wednesday.

She also handed over 15 cows to one Kago Shangkhang, a beneficiary of the CM’s White Revolution scheme of Dilopolyang during a programme organized by the district animal husbandry and veterinary department.

Addressing the gathering, the DC urged the youths to avail the entrepreneurial opportunities provided by the government and advised the beneficiaries of the scheme to ensure success of the flagship programme.

“The beneficiaries have to take utmost care of the cows for the first few weeks to let them get acclimatized to the cold weather of Ziro. Personal interventions and regular inspections and checkups by the veterinary officials will have to be scheduled to ensure the cows are in their best health,” she added.

The DC also called for developing an inter-sectoral department work culture.

“The activities of all the departments are interlinked. Therefore, all the departments should work in tandem for the success of a scheme,” she added.

DVO Hano Tama informed that the scheme also aims to expand, enhance and introduce scientific rearing of dairy animals and thereby improve the economic status of the dairy farmers.

“Under this flagship programme, five progressive entrepreneurs of the district are being provided with a special assistance of Rs 10.80 lakhs as government share and Rs 2.70 lakhs as beneficiaries share for the construction of dairy cow shed for accommodating 15 cows with provision to accommodate 10 more dairy cattle,” Tama added. (DIPRO)