Bridges, road projects inaugurated

KAMBA/DARAK, 31 Mar: Liromoba MLA and advisor to home minister, Nyamar Karbak inaugurated a slew of developmental projects in the Kamba and Darak circles of West Siang district recently.

He inaugurated two build-up girder bridges. One would connect the Larmuk Potom village with the rest of Darak circle, while the other would connect the Sesi Liker and Siru Tali villages in Kamba circle.

Karbak also inaugurated the footbridge at Boru Raksap village and a Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana road connecting Yogo Bazaar with Ngorlel and Ruyi villages.

He also inaugurated a community hall for the staff of Donyi Polo Government College and District Institute of Education and Training at the college campus in Kamki.

Karbak in his address said, “The people’s dream of having proper road connectivity in every nook and corner of the district is slowly turning into a reality. However, the support of the people is a must for the dreams to turn into a reality.”

Among others, Kamba ADC Rijjum Rakshap, Darak ZPM Minba Rakshap and a host of government officers attended the events.