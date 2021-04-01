Man gets life imprisonment for raping stepdaughter

KHONSA, 31 Mar: The POCSO court here in Tirap district sentenced one Khadem Bhakta Singh (42) to life imprisonment with fine for raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

He has been convicted under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The convict is a resident of Singrap village in Namsai district.

Delivering the judgment, Special Judge H Kashyap said “the offence committed by the convict is a stain on humanity and human civilization and he deserves no mercy.”

The trial was completed within two months of framing of the charge.

The court has referred the matter to the Changlang District Legal Services Authority “for providing compensation for rehabilitation of the victim under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011.”

Based on an FIR lodged by the mother of the victim at the Kharsang police station, Inspector Krishna Mohan Das investigated the case and submitted the chargesheet against the person.

According to the report, the man had four male children from his first wife, who later fled away with another person. Thereafter, he married another woman, who already had two girl children from her previous husband. (DIPRO)