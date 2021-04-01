Soldiers display weapons to mark Swarnim Vijay Varsh

MIAO, 31 Mar: The Red Shield Division of Spear Corps organized a weapons and equipments’ display to mark the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Varsh – 2021, here at the general ground in Changlang district on Wednesday

The Indian Army had dedicated the year 2021 as Swarnim Vijay Varsh to commemorate its glorious victory in the 1971 Liberation War.

During the programme, the soldiers interacted with the youths and responded to their queries and also organized various other events involving local population, especially the youths as a mark of respect to the gallant warriors for their supreme sacrifices.

More than a thousand students from various schools, along with their parents and teachers witnessed the weapons’ display.