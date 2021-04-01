Mopin volleyball and football competitions organized

AALO, 31 Mar: Lik Kiin and Urban Development won the women and men’s volleyball competitions, respectively organized as part of the Mopin festival celebration here in West Siang district recently.

Lik Kiin beat Kombo Raglam, while Urban Development defeated PAYWA in the finals to emerge champions.

Jumi Combat Bene Football Club defeated Memo FC in a nail biting finish via penalty shootout to win the men’s football competition.

Second AAP Bn Commandant Tumme Amo commended CMCC for organizing the sports competitions to create awareness among the people about the importance of playing sports.

The yesteryear’s players were also felicitated on the occasion. (DIPRO)