Sona concerned over condition of remote Lungte Residential School

MECHUKHA, 31 Mar: State Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona on Wednesday inspected the remote Government Residential School, Lungte under Pidi circle in his home constituency and expressed serious concern over the current condition of the school.

Interacting with the school authorities and public, Sona stressed that the quality of work should not be compromised at any cost.

He urged the PRI leaders and public to strictly monitor the quality of work as and when the new structure comes up.

He further instructed the officials to send their requirements to the concerned authorities.

The speaker also attended a public meeting where he informed that as promised, around 90 percent villages in the district are now getting potable water.

He informed that next in his priority list is to provide electricity supply in every village for which “70 percent works are in progress.”

However, he reiterated and suggested that no individual oriented scheme/ proposal should be taken up and that only public utility schemes are to be prioritized.

Seeking cooperation and support from everyone for all-round development of the district, the speaker said, “It is everyone’s responsibility to help in developmental activities.”

He also called upon the labourers to get their name registered with the APB&OCWWB to get various benefits.

Sona was accompanied by PRI leaders and officials from the Education department. (Speaker’s PR Cell)