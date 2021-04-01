Transfer & posting of 23 IPS, APPS officers

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: The state government on Wednesday effected transfer and posting of 23 IPS and APPS officers with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, PHQ DIGP (Intelligence) Mari Riba has been posted as the DIGP of Central Range, Pasighat in East Siang district, while Eastern Range (Namsai) DIGP Take Ringu has been posted as the PHQ DIGP (Intelligence).

Central Range DIPG Isaac Partin has been made as the Eastern Range DIGP. Kime Aya has been posted as the Western Range DIGP.

SP (Telecom) Tojo Karga has been posted as SP Prisons, Itanagar, while Fire and Emergency Services SP Sanjay Bhatia has been posted as the AIGP Planning (PHQ). Mohd Asif has been posted as the Fire & Emergency Services SP.

AIGP (OPS) cum OSD to DGP Dinesh Gupta has been posted as the Commandant of 1st Bn AAP, Itanagar, while Diyun-based 2nd IRBn Commandant Rakesh Kumar Bansal has been made as the Commandant of the 3rd IRBn, Seijosa. SP (HQ) Piyush Fulzele has been posted as the SP (Telecom), PHQ.

PK Mishra will replace Hemant Tiwari as the new Principal of PTC, Banderdewa. Tiwari has been posted as the SIC SP (Vigilance).

East Kameng SP Sumit Jha, who has been transferred and posted as the new SP of East Siang district, will be replaced by Kamle SP Rahul Gupta as the new SP of East Kameng district.

Pakke Kessang SP Aishwarya Sharma has been posted as the Pasighat-based 5th IRBn Commandant.

Neha Yadav and Akansha Yadav have been posted as the new Anjaw SP and Diyun-based 2nd IRBn Commandant, respectively. Anjaw SP Habung Hailyang has been transferred as Pakke Kesang SP.

Mohd Rijvi will replace Upper Subansiri SP Taro Gusar, who has been transferred and posted as the SP of Kamle district.

Bosco B George will be the new SP (Security) PHQ while Anant Mittal has been appointed as the OSD to DGP and AIGP (OPS).

Vice Principal, PTC, Banderdewa Techi Hanyir has been posted as the Commandant of the 4th IRBn, Jully, Itanagar.