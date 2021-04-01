ACF donates to fire victims of Longliang

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has donated Rs 7,15,126 for the fire victims of Longliang village under Lazu circle of Tirap district.

The said amount has been collected from various Christian associations and organizations of the state, including a few individual donors and the same has been credited into the Jansuvidha account of the Tirap deputy commissioner on 30 March.

Acknowledging the generous contribution of the said amount on behalf of the fire victims of Longliang village, DC Taro Mize appreciated the kind gesture of the Arunachal Christian Forum under the leadership of its president Toko Teki.