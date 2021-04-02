4th phase of Covid-19 vaccination launched

HIJA, 1 Apr: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang launched the fourth phase of Covid-19 vaccination here on Thursday.

People above 45 years of age will be eligible for vaccination in the fourth phase. Besides the special vaccination site at the government higher secondary school auditorium here, vaccination is also being administered at Gyati Takka General Hospital and all the CHCs and PHCs across the district.

The DC exhorted all eligible persons to get vaccinated. “With the surge of Covid-19 cases in a few states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, it is a prerogative for all the eligible people to get vaccinated immediately,” she said.

Interacting with the beneficiaries, she asked them to “instill confidence amongst people who are apprehensive about the vaccine.”

The DC further requested the medical team to “remind elders about their second dose schedule of the vaccine.”

Altogether 376 beneficiaries were vaccinated at nine vaccination sites across Lower Subansiri on Thursday. (DIPRO)