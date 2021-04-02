CM, Gov extend Good Friday greetings

ITANAGAR, 1 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Good Friday.

“Good Friday is a crucial day of the year as it celebrates what we believe to be the most momentous weekend in the history of the world. Let us pray to Lord Jesus to forgive our sins and promise to be compassionate, tolerant and benevolent humans,” the CM said in his message, and expressed hope that the occasion would usher in peace, harmony and secularism.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the occasion would inspire all to follow the path of love, sacrifice and empathy ordained by Jesus Christ.

“Lord Christ devoted his life with compassion for one and all and helped others. His courage and righteousness were inspirational, and so has been his sagacity of justice. Let us strengthen our faith in the almighty and work for unity, peace and amity in the society,” the governor said. (CM’s PR Cell and Raj Bhavan)