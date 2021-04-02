School project launched in Yatong

YATONG, 1 Apr: A ‘mother school project’ was launched at the government upper primary school here in Anjaw district on Thursday.

The project is an initiative of Anjaw DC Ayushi Sudan, in collaboration with New Delhi-based Pratham Education Foundation, and is aimed at “bridging the gap of education level of students of remote school by focusing on foundational skills in English, Hindi and mathematics by conducting bridge course for 15 days,” the DC informed in a release.

“Children are grouped by level, rather than by grade. Assessments are made to track the progress made by the children. The approach is also known as TaRL-teaching at the right level, and reorients the instruction to the level and pace of the students, rather than focus on teaching to complete curriculum,” the DC said, adding that “three well-communicated schools in Yatong, Metengliang and Khupa are selected where students from remote feeder schools will be given special coaching by specially trained teachers with free food and boarding facilities.”

The project is supported by the education department, the police, the army, and government departments.

“These camps are to run 15 days in the first phase from 29 March to 11 April this year. Other activities like self-defence, storytelling and interactive sessions along with games and sports are included in the curriculum along with academic learning,” the DC informed.