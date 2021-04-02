Webinar on S&T interventions in medicinal, aromatic plants conducted

ITANAGAR, 1 Apr: The CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST) on Thursday organized a webinar on ‘S&T interventions in medicinal and aromatic plants for rural development in NE India’ as a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Assam State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development Joint Director Pabitra Kalita delivered a speech on “the importance and scope of aromatic and medicinal plants cultivation in the NE region,” while the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council’s scientific officer Dr Jaideep Baruah spoke on ‘Value addition through skill development in MAPs’.

Director of Guwahati-based Aroma India Pvt Ltd, Amit Kumar Jain shared his experience in the aroma industry.

CSIR-NEIST director Dr G Narahari Sastry also spoke.

Earlier, scientists showcased the success stories of the CSIR-NEIST, especially the medicinal and aromatic plants drive that was started in the early 1970s by the institute in the region.