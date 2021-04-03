CM interacts with IPS probationers

ITANAGAR, 2 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday interacted with Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers of the 2018 and 2019 batches.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, home advisor Nyamar Karbak, DGP RP Upadhyaya and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Stating that “service for the country is paramount,” the CM lauded the young officers for joining the prestigious police service.

He extended his wishes to the IPS probationers for completion of their training, and advised them to discharge their duties with full sincerity. He also urged them to “always maintain the post with dignity and respect.”

Stressing on physical fitness of police officers, the CM said that, whenever he is on a visit to the districts, he participates in the morning jog with the local police officers to test their fitness level.

“Uniformed personnel must stand out from the crowd with their highly disciplined character and being physically fit,” he said.

The CM also spoke on cultural and natural diversity of Arunachal. (CM’s PR Cell)