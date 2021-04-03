Misra visits Charkha Museum, proposes traditional loin loom museum in state

NEW DELHI, 2 Apr: Arunachal Governor BD Mishra’s wife Neelam Misra visited the National Museum of Charkha at Connaught Place here on Friday and held a discussion with the officials of the museum about various important aspects of the heritage centre.

Continuing her endeavour to promote the loin loom tradition of Arunachal, she proposed establishing a loin loom museum in Arunachal on the same line as of the Charkha Museum.

She said that loin loom weaving “is one of the indigenous handicrafts and artisan skills.”

“It is a shining legacy of our people, which has been passed down by womenfolk of Arunachal Pradesh to successive generations, and has been a good example of women empowerment,” she said.

Misra said loin loom weaving in Arunachal is an extension of the traditions and is a time-tested self-employment avenue for house makers.

She further said that the loin loom museum would be a sounding board for the message of “start-up” and “aatmanirbhar pradesh” and inspire large numbers of tribal women and girls.

She called upon the Khadi & Village Industries Commission to assist the state in this endeavour. “The project will showcase the vintage loin looms, products, accessories and recalling photographs and pictures depicting this age-old practice,” Misra said.

“The project must display traditional loin loom and the products of different tribes, which will be a great tourist attraction,” she added. (Raj Bhavan)