Sona inaugurates dental OPD in Mechuka

MECHUKA, 2 Apr: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona on Friday inaugurated a dental outpatient department (OPD) and a kiosk of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana at the community health centre here in Shi-Yomi district.

Sona said that dental ailment is one of the most common problems in the district that needs regular attention. “The new OPD will greatly benefit the public of Shi-Yomi who had to frequently travel to Aalo and other places to get themselves treated,” he said.

He, however, appealed to the people, especially youths, not to demolish the public properties as in the past.

Responding to requests made by PRI leaders and gaon burahs for uninterrupted power and water supply in the health centre, Sona assured to instruct the authority concerned to look into the matter at the earliest. (Speaker’s PR Cell)