FTGA to organize film and television festival in Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 3 Apr: The Film & Television Guild of Arunachal (FTGA) will organize its maiden ‘Film and Television Festival of Arunachal’ here in East Siang district on 22 and 23 May.

The aim is to provide budding filmmakers and television artists of the state with a platform to showcase their talents, according to the organizers.

The FTGA team on Saturday met Chief Minister Pema Khandu here, apprised him of the event, and sought cooperation from the state government for successful conduct of the festival.

Short and feature films, documentaries and music video competitions will be organized during the festival. The FTGA will also conduct essay and art competitions, both offline and online, among students on various themes.