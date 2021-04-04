Corporator seeks eviction of illegal structures

BANDERDEWA, 3 Apr: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation’s Ward 20 Corporator Arun Kipa Loram has requested the Itanagar capital region administration to take the initiative of evicting illegal structures and shops along the national highway near Banderdewa for smooth vehicular movement and for prevention of road accidents in Banderdewa.

Claiming that a 52-year-old man was killed in an accident on 1 April here near

the IMFL factory when an unidentified vehicle hit and ran over him, the corporator sought widening of NH 15 on the Arunachal side by doing “needful eviction of the illegal structures.”

“It has been seen that during the last three months, a lot of road accidents are occurring at Banderdewa area due to the narrowness of the road in the Arunachal side of NH 15 as many illegal structures/shops were constructed on the RoW of NH 15 along the Assam-Arunachal border of Banderdewa area, whereas in the Assam side the eviction drive has been done earlier. However, to date, no eviction drive has been initiated in the Arunachal side of NH 15 by the government so far, which is the main cause of the road accident in the Banderdewa area,” the corporator said in a press release.