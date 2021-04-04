Initiative for Manjushree orphans under Siang Rush

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: A group of visitors on a trekking expedition in Tawang, organized by Abor Country Travels & Expeditions in association with Snow Leopard Adventures under the theme ‘Siang Rush’, visited Manjushree Vidyapeeth orphanage and interacted with the children there.

They donated schools stationeries and room heaters.

A member of the team, Chander Lal, who is an eminent Supreme Court lawyer, has volunteered to sponsor the college education of three girls from the orphanage in Delhi.

The team also comprised the father daughter Everester duo, Ajeet and Deeya Bajaj.

They made a presentation of their Everest expedition and gave motivational talks to the children.

The group also donated sports equipment and heaters to the Mahabodhi Home for Elders and Children.