Commuters appeal for maintenance of tourism assets

[ Manoj Singh ]

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: Local commuters and tourists visiting Bhalukpong township in West Kameng district have appealed to the local administration to carry out maintenance work on the ‘welcome gate’ near the entry point of the township, and other assets of tourist interest.

Bhalukpong is the gateway to some of the popular tourist destinations of the state, including Tawang, East Kameng and West Kameng.

“The Balipara-Charduar-Bhalukpong- Bomdila-Tawang route is one of the best tourist circuits of the state and brings in both local and foreign tourists and the gateway to these places, Bhalukpong, should be properly decorated with plantations on both sides of the road; signboards should be

put up for proper identification of important locations such as NIMAS, Tawang monastery, Jaswant Garh Top, Jang waterfall and provide other amenities, so that tourists are encouraged to visit again,” a local said.

All the welcome gates and inner line check gates and posts across the state, right from Bhalukpong to Kanubari, require proper renovation by the administration concerned, with support from the tourism department.

The welcome gate in Bhalukpong is well-constructed but requires proper upkeep. Lepang Huda Park near the check gate and other monasteries and gates also need a fresh coat of paint and renovation.