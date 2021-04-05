Gov, CM extend Mopin greetings

ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have extended their warm greetings to the people of the state, particularly the Galo community, on the festive occasion of Mopin festival.

In his message, the governor expressed hope that the festivity will usher in peace and prosperity in the state.

“Mopin is one of the most vibrant festivals of Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Galo tribe. With its sanctity and festive richness, the festival has always facilitated in preserving the cherished Galo customs and time-honoured values,” the governor said, adding: “On this festive occasion, I join my Galo brethren in offering prayers to Donyi Polo and Ane Mopin for showering their choicest blessings on each one of us and invoke them to protect us from Covid-19 pandemic.”

In his message this evening, Khandu said, “The festival of white is here, a symbol of purity, peace and prosperity. I pray Ane Mopin to send her choicest blessings on all sentient beings and believe that this year will usher a new phase of development and good health for our state.”

Khandu, who will be joining the celebrations at Basar and Aalo, lauded the Galo community for celebrating the festival every year strictly adhering to its traditional rituals. He reiterated his belief that indigenous festivals are one of the best mediums to be rooted in the rich cultural tradition of the state’s tribal communities. (Raj Bhawan/ CM’s PR Cell)