Two rifles surrendered under Air Gun Surrender Abhiyaan in West Kameng

BOMDILA, 4 Apr: Four persons from Dirang in West Kameng district on Saturday surrendered their guns, which also included two rifles and ammunition, to Padma Shree Awardee Reverend Thegtse Rinpoche, in the presence of Dirang ADC JT Obi.

The persons, who surrendered the rifles, were Dargey Tsering of Chander village and Jambey Grakpa of Mandalaphudung. The other two Rinchin Namgey and Sangey Thongkhor surrendered air guns.

Thegtse Rimpoche appealed to the people of the state, particularly of West Kameng and Tawang districts to come forward and surrender their air guns to save the wildlife.

The Dirang Air Gun Surrender Abhiyaan team, led by Karma Tsering, chairman108 Mane Committee and its secretary Dorjee Tsering were also present on the occasion.