Bicycle rally under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan organized

DEOMALI, 4 Apr: A bicycle rally under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ was organized here on Sunday by the Tirap district administration and NGO Care Me Home Welfare Society.

The rally, themed ‘Nasha Mukt Tirap’, sought to create public awareness on the harmful effects of drug abuse and encourage cycling among the youths.

Twenty-seven cyclists, including two women and a senior person, participated in it and the winners were awarded cash prizes and certificates.

The rally started from Deomali Bazar Tinali and finished at Namsang village.

Interacting with the participants, Soha CO Dr Balban Kamlo urged them to stay away from drug abuse and protect their family and friends from social evils.

Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang also encouraged them to cycle and play sports to stay physically fit and healthy.

Soha ZPM Sam Korok appealed to youths to engage in sporting events “instead of wasting time in unproductive activities.”

Later, the ZPMs and the CO distributed the prizes and certificates to the winners and participants.