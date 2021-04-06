Army organizes demonstration for students

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 5 Apr: The Indian Army Lekhapani unit organized a firing and demonstration for the students of the Royal Global University, Guwahati here in Changlang district on Monday.

Eighteen students, along with two professors and vice-chancellor of the university were on a five-day trip to explore Arunachal Pradesh from 2 April last.

Through the demonstration, the security forces showcased the precision of infantry fire power and the drills that have won wars for the country.

Miao Additional Deputy Commissioner Sunny K Singh, who witnessed the event said, ‘Such events can be instrumental in motivating the youths to shun violence and join the mainstream.’