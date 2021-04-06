‘Miscreants set fire to community house’

SEIJOSA, 5 Apr: Pakke Kessang District Law Students’ Union (PKDLSU) in a release alleged that miscreants set fire to a Namlo of the Duli Arkhi Techi clan at Dayaso under Seijosa circle of Pakke Kessang district on 28 March.

While condemning the criminal act, the union in a memorandum to the Pakke Kessang deputy commissioner has demanded free and fair investigation into the matter and punishment of the miscreant(s) involved in it.

Stating that the act may be “an attempt to disturb peace and social harmony” in the district, the union also urged the DC to take necessary measures, including deployment of police, to maintain peace.