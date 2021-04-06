Training prog held for fish farmers and in-service staffers

KHELA, 5 Apr: Two-day training programme for fish farmers and in-service staffs of the Fisheries Department of Tirap district was organized by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on 3 and 4 April.

On the first day of the training, pre- and post-stocking pond management practices for fish culture were taught by Fishery Officer PK Thongdok, while the technical session was presented by resource person SMS (Fishery) of KVK Deomali, Phurin Songtheng.

Songtheng urged the fish farmers to prepare their ponds for fish stocking before the onset of monsoon and explained about the management practices for improved production and income after the fishes are stocked in the pond.

District Fisheries Development Officer SK Jawal also addressed the gathering of 30 fish farmers on the occasion.

The second day of the training programme was conducted for 11 in-service extension functionaries of the Fisheries department on ‘Recent advances in aquaculture with special reference to Biofloc technology’.

The resource person gave a presentation and discussed the basics of Biofloc technology and its advantages and limitations in boosting fish production in the district.

He also spoke about other recent advances in aquaculture which are gaining popularity.