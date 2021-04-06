ULFA release abducted Quippo employee

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has released the other Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited abducted employee, Ram Kumar on Monday morning.

According to police sources, Ram Kumar was recovered by the Assam Rifles (AR) from Mon district in Nagaland.

After retrieving him, the AR interrogated Kumar for hours and later handed him over to the Assam Police. He is being now kept at the Charaideo police station in Assam.

Thirty-five-year old Ram Kumar is from Bihar.

Changlang Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo informed The Arunachal Times that a team of the Changlang unit police has left for Charaideo to complete the legal formalities.

ULFA-I had released Pranab Kumar Gogoi on Saturday afternoon near Longvi village under Nampong police station in Changlang district.

They were kidnapped from Kumchai Hka in Diyun circle of Changlang district on 21 December, 2020.

The ULFA-I had set a deadline on 16 February, as the last date for payment of ransom, which is reported to be between Rs 10-20 crore. Earlier, the ULFA-I released two recorded videos on 29 January, in which the kidnapped employees were seen appealing to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to secure their release.