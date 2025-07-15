Siram seeks MGNREGA jobs for farmers

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Bosiram Siram has criticized the government for not providing employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005 to the farmers of the Siang belt in view of the drought-like situation due to deficit rainfall in that region.

“Considering the failure of monsoon, the present BJP government should evolve a mechanism to provide relief to the farmers as drought is a foregone conclusion this year,” Siram said in a press statement.

“Between 1 June and 8 July, Arunachal Pradesh recorded deficit rainfall of -229 mm (actual 595 mm against normal 366 mm), which is a matter of concern.

The farmers of Siang belt, once the rice bowl of the state, have been struggling for paddy cultivation and without adequate rainfall this month, the possibility of drought cannot be ruled out,” he said.