DDMA to conduct multi-hazard management mock drill at Pare hydropower station

YUPIA, 14 Jul: The Papum Pare District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), will conduct a first-of-its-kind multi-hazard mock exercise at the Pare hydropower station, NEEPCO, on 16 July.

The exercise is designed to assess preparedness and enhance coordination among key stakeholders during multi-hazard disaster scenarios, particularly focusing on hydropower installations and surrounding settlements.

As part of the preparatory activities, a tabletop exercise will be conducted on 15 July at the project’s office, NEEPCO, where officials will simulate response strategies and plan the operational aspects of the mock drill.

The mock drill will commence at 9 am, marked by the blowing of sirens at PLHPS, Hoj, PHPS, Sopo village, Saturday market, Doimukh, Zampa Dam site and downstream areas.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav has urged the public not to panic as this will be only a mock exercise and not a real emergency situation.

The DC sought the people’s full cooperation and requested them to perform the basic safety protocol of ‘drop’, ‘cover’, and ‘hold’ during the exercise.

During the drill, emergency vehicles and response teams may be seen in action, and siren sounds may be heard across various locations, Yadav said.

“These measures are essential for ensuring safety and preparedness in real-life disaster situations,” the DC added. (DIPRO)